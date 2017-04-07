Greater Beckley Baseball looking to take the next big step

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

Just four years into their program's history the Greater Beckley Christian baseball team has seen the transistion from cellar dwellers to state tournament contenders. "Last year we were both one run away from states and then this I think we can get there" said senior Will Mullins. "We went in straight into our summer workouts and then we went right into our fall and winter and we've been working ever since" said head coach Chris Walls.

Ranked in the top ten of the early weeks of the class Single A polls, the Crusaders are excited about the progress they've made such a short amount of time. "I guess we have a target on our back, but I mean we can handle it and I think we deserve to be in the top ten and this is a team that can make it there" said Mullins. "We're glad we're getting the respect. We just need to come through and play to the ability that I know we can" said Walls.

And the blend of experience and youth has one of the smallest schools in West Virginia, dreaming big about the possiblilites. "We have great freshman, great sophomores, great juniors, and I think we're a good team and it's easy to lead" said Mullins. "We do have good senior leadership, but we do have some pretty good freshman too. you know we're pretty good from freshman to senior class" said Walls.

With no football program, the team is using their success as a way to put their names on the map. "Basketball and baseball is all we really got, but this year in baseball I think we can help the school out and get somewhere" said Mullins. "We're here to have the success and to play. We're not here just to have recreation. We want to contend. We want to play and we want to be competitive" said Walls.