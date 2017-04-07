Football players arrive at The Greenbrier for The Spring League

The Spring League is a new league designed for Veteran NFL free agents and The Greenbrier Resort is no stranger to hosting these kinds of sporting events making them the perfect match.

Professional football players are arriving at The Greenbrier for a second chance at realizing their pro-career dreams and these free-agents are impressed with The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

"Top of the notch. The Greenbrier has been a great host so far. Thus far we are very appreciative of everything The Greenbrier has brought to us," said former West Virginia University Mountaineer and former Pittsburgh Steelers, JD Woods.

These athletes are working hard to grab onto a NFL football team, but The Greenbrier is no stranger to working hard for events like this, even if The Spring League is new.

"The Greenbrier is synonymous with world class sporting events. It's something that we happen to be very proud of. Not only are we synonymous with these events, we're able to accommodate professional sports," The Greenbrier Director of Communications, Erik Hastings, said.

That ability to accommodate pro teams like the Saints and Texans played a big role in The Spring League choosing The Greenbrier as their destination.

"We needed a facility that could house close to 150 players and we needed a facility that is close to NFL caliber as possible and we found that with The Greenbrier," said Brian Woods, CEO of The Spring League.

No surprise then that The Spring League wants this partnership to continue.

"We're very happy to be here. We're very happy to have a partnership with The Greenbrier and we're hoping to extend this to make this a multi-year agreement and be here for many years to come," Woods continued.

The relationship will no doubt be a welcome one for the fans.

"We bring these folks in so the fans get the opportunity to get close to these players. You're standing right there on the field whether it's a couple thousand or couple hundred, it doesn't matter," Hastings said.

The Spring League's first game is on Saturday, April 15th. You can find out how to purchase tickets by visiting https://www.thespringleague.com/.