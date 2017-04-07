Giles County man killed in rollover - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Giles County man killed in rollover

Posted:

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County.

It happened at 8:25 p.m. Thursday about 400 feet east of Hollow Road in Pembroke. Police say the driver of a Mazda 3 ran off the side of the road, hit a concrete drain and overturned. No other vehicles were involved. 

Jason Hare, 36, of Pembroke was ejected and died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. 

