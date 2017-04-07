New reward for information leading to missing Raleigh County man - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

New reward for information leading to missing Raleigh County man

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
SURVEYOR (WVVA) The family of a missing Raleigh County man is offering a new reward for information leading to his remains. 

Chaz Alfred Richardson went missing from Griffith's Holler in Surveyor on December 3, 2015. Since that time, Raleigh County Sheriff's deputies, private investigators, and Richardson's family have conducted numerous foot searches of the area, but to no end. 

Richardson's family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his location. 

"If you know something about my son, anything, the family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to him. We've give someone $10,000 that will come forward with information bringing my son home," said Leisa Wellington, Richardson's mother. 

Wellington also said Richardson also has two young daughters who are looking for closure. 

Crimestoppers is also offering a separate award for information leading to a conviction. Tipsters for both rewards may remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at (304)255-STOP. 

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is handling the investigation. 

