Miner has died due to severe complications

CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA) -

A miner has died to due to complications following a previous accident that occurred in Mingo County.

At approximately 9:30 pm on February 23, 2017 at the CK Mine No. 5 in Mingo County, Dennis J. Fillinger a section foreman for CK Coal Corporation’s CK Mine was severely injured when he was struck by a piece of falling rock.

Reports from the The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training has confirmed  Fillinger, 62, of Harts, WV has died on April 6th from injuries sustained at the site.

