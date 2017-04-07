UPDATE: Student charged with bringing gun in James Monroe High

Authorities in Monroe County have released the name of the student accused of carrying a gun into James Monroe High School.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Sean Crosier, the student, Dakota Honaker, 18, of Gap Mills was jailed on $2,000 bond. He is charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a dangerous or deadly weapon without a license.

Sheriff Crosier called the students "courageous" for telling the school resource officer that Honaker was carrying a pistol in his backpack.

The pistol was not loaded and Honaker did not possess ammunition for the firearm. We do not believe students or faculty were ever in any danger, nor were they intended targets. Additionally, we do not believe Honaker to be working in concert with any other person.--Sheriff Sean Crosier

Two deputies were stationed at the school for the remainder of the day.

School officials in Monroe County confirm that a student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon" at James Monroe High School.

According to Superintendent Joetta Basile, a school resource officer with the sheriff's office was able to locate the weapon and determine " the student did not have ammunition."

"I am thankful that students acted appropriately in reporting this incident. I am thankful that the county has supported the school system with PRO deputies in our school locations for these types of situations. The deputy and sheriff handled the situation properly and we are blessed to have them stationed in our schools,."---Joetta Basile, School Superintendent, Monroe County Schools

Regardless of the student's intent, Basile states, the individual will be dealt with according to the West Virginia Safe Schools Act and state code.

