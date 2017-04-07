West Virginia man arrested after police find body stuffed in ref - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia man arrested after police find body stuffed in refrigerator

Posted:
David Allen Geier David Allen Geier
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A Nicholas County man is charged with murder after police find the body of a missing woman stuffed in a refrigerator.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police made the discovery on Thursday at a home in Richwood while following up on a missing person complaint. The victim, identified as Teresa Gwinn was found in a "refrigerator in the far end of the residence." 

According to troopers, the man staying there admitted to strangling Gwinn during a fight on March 23.

David Allen Geier, 65, is charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.