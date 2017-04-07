West Virginia man arrested after police find body stuffed in refrigerator

Prosecutors in Tazewell County have identified the body of a woman found in a wooded area on East River Mountain.More >>
Prosecutors in Tazewell County have identified the body of a woman found in a wooded area on East River Mountain.More >>
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The Kentucky Coal Museum is installing solar panels on its roof, part of a project aimed at lowering the energy costs of one of the city's largest electric customers.More >>
The Kentucky Coal Museum is installing solar panels on its roof, part of a project aimed at lowering the energy costs of one of the city's largest electric customers.More >>
A Nicholas County man is charged with murder after police find the body of a missing woman stuffed in a refrigerator.More >>
A Nicholas County man is charged with murder after police find the body of a missing woman stuffed in a refrigerator.More >>
The House of Delegates accepts a technical amendment from the Senate on a medical marijuana bill and sends the bill to the governor.More >>
The House of Delegates accepts a technical amendment from the Senate on a medical marijuana bill and sends the bill to the governor.More >>
Third-world technology to provide first-world convenience, that's the idea behind a new toilet facility at Camp Creek State Park.More >>
Third-world technology to provide first-world convenience, that's the idea behind a new toilet facility at Camp Creek State Park.More >>
Identity theft can happen to anyone and it happened to some employees in Monroe County.More >>
Identity theft can happen to anyone and it happened to some employees in Monroe County.More >>
"Local Foods, Local Places" is having a two-day workshop in Rainelle that focuses on bringing farm-fresh foods to local communities.More >>
"Local Foods, Local Places" is having a two-day workshop in Rainelle that focuses on bringing farm-fresh foods to local communities.More >>