West Virginia man arrested after police find body stuffed in refrigerator

A Nicholas County man is charged with murder after police find the body of a missing woman stuffed in a refrigerator.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police made the discovery on Thursday at a home in Richwood while following up on a missing person complaint. The victim, identified as Teresa Gwinn was found in a "refrigerator in the far end of the residence."

According to troopers, the man staying there admitted to strangling Gwinn during a fight on March 23.

David Allen Geier, 65, is charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.