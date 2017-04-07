Medical marijuana bill goes to WV governor

CHARLESTON - The House of Delegates accepted a technical amendment from the Senate on a medical marijuana bill and sent the bill on to the governor.

Gov. Justice has said recently that he would sign any bill that helps relieve the suffering of those afflicted with diseases that can't be treated with conventional medicine.

Justice said. “I’ve said over and over, I would be an advocate of medical marijuana. The reason I would is just this — I don’t think any of us, if we had a loved one at home and the doc said it would help, why in the world would you stand in the way?"

The bill isn't everything that medical marijuana advocates had hoped for, but many say it's a step in the right direction.

“Some of the House amendments to the bill are concerning," said Matt Simon of the Marijuana Policy Project. "But it still has the potential to provide relief to thousands of seriously ill West Virginians.”

Simon is a West Virginia native and graduate of West Virginia University.

He said Thursday, “We commend the Legislature for passing this compassionate and much-needed legislation, and we encourage Gov. Justice to sign it into law."

Once Governor Justice adds his signature, West Virginia becomes the 29th state that allows the administration of some form of legal medical marijuana.