Micro Flush Toilet Built at Camp Creek

Third-world technology to provide first-world convenience, that's the idea behind a new toilet facility at Camp Creek State Park. Dr. Steve Mecca and his team from Providence College in Rhode Island have developed a simple toilet system that uses only a cup of water to flush, and leaves behind nothing but compost.The toilet is currently in use in twenty countries around the world to accommodate those without modern plumbing, and the newly constructed facility at the "Almost Heaven" campsite is the first in the U.S. to be put into operation. The ADA compliant toilet was constructed by park service employees, and utilizes a cistern water collection system to provide the water necessary to flush the waste into an aerobic digestion compost tank where earthworms do all the work. The system promises no odors, no flies, and a more sanitary facility. The new toilet was a made possible by a joint effort of several individuals, as well as local Rotary clubs, and the West Virginia State Parks Foundation.