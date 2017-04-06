Local Foods, Local Places visits Rainelle - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Local Foods, Local Places visits Rainelle

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

"Local Foods, Local Places" is having a two-day workshop in Rainelle that focuses on bringing farm-fresh foods to local communities.

The workshop will address different themes. One will be about revitalizing the downtown area. Another will look at the local food economy and job opportunities, but the benefits of "Local Food, Local Places" go beyond just meeting nutritional needs.

"Where people will open up businesses that are related to farms and local foods. On the main streets it helps the whole community. It's sort of a win-win situation in the sense that there's multiple bottom lines. There's food, there's economy, there's health," said Jason Espie, Project Manager for Renaissance Planning Manager.

Originally, Local Foods, Local Places was supposed to arrive in Rainelle last year, but they had to reschedule due to the floods. Now, they are on track to help boost economic opportunities for local farmers and business.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.