Local Foods, Local Places visits Rainelle

"Local Foods, Local Places" is having a two-day workshop in Rainelle that focuses on bringing farm-fresh foods to local communities.

The workshop will address different themes. One will be about revitalizing the downtown area. Another will look at the local food economy and job opportunities, but the benefits of "Local Food, Local Places" go beyond just meeting nutritional needs.

"Where people will open up businesses that are related to farms and local foods. On the main streets it helps the whole community. It's sort of a win-win situation in the sense that there's multiple bottom lines. There's food, there's economy, there's health," said Jason Espie, Project Manager for Renaissance Planning Manager.

Originally, Local Foods, Local Places was supposed to arrive in Rainelle last year, but they had to reschedule due to the floods. Now, they are on track to help boost economic opportunities for local farmers and business.

