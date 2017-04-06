Identity theft victimizes Monroe County employees - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Identity theft victimizes Monroe County employees

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Identity theft can happen to anyone and it happened to some employees in Monroe County.

Eight employees at the Monroe County Courthouse have come forward saying they received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service. The letter stated that someone had filed a Federal return in their name. 

"We immediately started checking our system to see if we had been hacked," said Monroe County Clerk, Donnie Evans.

What did tech support find? 

"Couldn't find any indication that we had been hacked whatsoever," Evans said.

Now, the Monroe County Commission is stepping in to help the eight victims.

"Just yesterday, the County Commission agreed to purchase the credit monitoring for the eight employees that's been affected, so to help them out and monitor their situations," said Evans.

With no signs of who did this, Monroe County officials are doing all they can.

"We are continually working on to determine where this came from, because all indications say it wasn't from our system," Evans said.

Monroe County Sheriff, Sean Crosier, seems optimistic about identifying the hacker, or hackers.

"We are currently working with the Internal Revenue Service, Law Enforcement Division, to investigate this case and, of course, we're very hopeful who's doing it," Sheriff Sean Crosier said.

Identity theft can occur at any time. Sheriff Crosier offers some advice to avoid over-the-phone scams.

"The IRS has said for years, it's their policy, not to call you by phone. They will write you a letter and then you are expected to, of course, respond to that letter," informed Sheriff Sean Crosier.

If you believe you have been a victim of Identity theft, you should contact the I-R-S Identity Protection Specialized Unit. The toll free number: 800-908-4490.
 

