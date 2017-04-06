Concord Football starting its comeback in the spring

Athens, WV

After going 2-9 in 2016, Concord is hoping to get back to its winning roots. "Our tradition here has been really good. We rely on our tradition as much as what we did yesterday or the next year or in the last decade. We've won some championships here in the last 5 or 6 years here and we plan on winning one here next year. That's our goal" said head coach Paul Price.

A lot of changes have been made in the off season even down to what time they work out. All in an effort to reverse their current trend. "A change can do you good. We feel like the best thing for us right now is to do what's best for us. Our guys respond better to lifting in the morning and working out in the afternoon so we stuck to it. You have to stick with what works."

The Mountain Lions will have a new offensive personnel and a new coaching staff. Who are trying to get the ball moving. "The offensive coaches we are using and the schemes have changed a bit. That's the biggest change amongst us right now. The running backs have been doing a good job right now. Nick Loftin Jamal Petty have stepped up and done a good job. Receiver wise Brandon Plyler has outstanding work habits."

The strength of this team is on defense. Where their most experience and toughness lies. "We have a good core of people of defense and I think that starts in the secondary and works its way forward. We feel pretty good about that whole group of defense. I feel like they can get back to being one of the top groups in the country."

The goal this spring for head coach Paul Price is to become a more dominant team, and that all starts with a winning attitude. "We are basically adopting a culture that's much more physical. Its much more thorough and I think the results will be shared on Saturdays."