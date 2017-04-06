Mt View's Hayes signs with Glenville St - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mt View's Hayes signs with Glenville St

Posted:

Welch, WV

WVVA-TV

A Mt View product signed his named on the dotted line.  Joseph Hayes has decided to play at Glenville State this coming fall.  The honorable mention all state selection helped lead the Golden Knights to a resurgence in 2016.  His signing today ends a long journey of trying to play at the next level, and Hayes says he can't wait to get started.  "Glenville felt homey and their coaching staff is unbelievable.  I just loved everything.  I love their campus.  I love their education.  The biggest thing to me was education" said Hayes.

