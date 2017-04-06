Bailey takes over the Bluefield St Women's Basketball program - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bailey takes over the Bluefield St Women's Basketball program

Bluefield, WV

The Bluefield St womens basketball team has a new head coach.  Ryan Bailey comes over from Malone to be the new front man of the Lady Blues.  Bailey previously had worked at the University of Charleston and has good knowledge of the area.  He inherits a team that has won just 3 games in the last two seasons, but in his short time he already has the program heading in the right direction.  "I know its going to be a challenge after the season they had last year.  But with 8 returners and 8 committments for next year, the future looks bright" said Bailey.

