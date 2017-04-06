'Carriage about to turn into a pumpkin'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) At the stroke of midnight Saturday, West Virginia's legislative session will come to an end.



Democratic Governor Jim Justice signed an order Wednesday extending the session for just one day. But will it be enough to reach a budget deal?



The Senate passed legislation Wednesday that stays in line with revenue estimates for next year at 4.102 billion, but calls for significant cuts to higher education and healthcare.

Meanwhile, the House of Delegates softens the blow to those two departments by eliminating many of the current tax exemptions and adding a few new ones.



The Governor is likely to veto both bills as he is skeptical of the cuts but also the new taxes to business in the House plan, comparing the two plans to "a mayonnaise sandwich and a nothing-burger."



Do lawmakers have the two-thirds of votes needed to override the Governor's veto?

The House of Delegates passed its budget 58-42. House Republicans would need to pick up eight votes. The Senate budget bill passed 20-14. Senate Republicans would need to pick up three.



Even the Chairman of the House Budget Committee did not sound optimistic on Thursday that lawmakers would reach a resolution soon.



"This is much different from the prior two because in the prior two, we were pretty much lock step and barrel going down the same path, but right now, we aren't," said Del. Eric Nelson, (R) Kanawha County.



As for reaching a deal in one day, Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael responded to the Governor's decision to extend the session only to Sunday.



"That's very different from what previous Governors or other successful Chief Executives have provided, but you know, that's his approach."