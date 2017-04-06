'Carriage about to turn into a pumpkin'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) At the stroke of midnight Saturday, West Virginia's legislative session will come to an end.More >>
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) At the stroke of midnight Saturday, West Virginia's legislative session will come to an end.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Bluefield, Virginia after a body was found on East River Mountain.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Bluefield, Virginia after a body was found on East River Mountain.More >>
Don Rickles, the big-mouthed, bald-headed "Mr. Warmth" whose verbal assaults endeared him to audiences and peers and made him the acknowledged grandmaster of insult comedy, died Thursday. He was 90.More >>
Don Rickles, the big-mouthed, bald-headed "Mr. Warmth" whose verbal assaults endeared him to audiences and peers and made him the acknowledged grandmaster of insult comedy, died Thursday. He was 90.More >>
The first American to orbit earth, astronaut John Glenn was laid to rest Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The first American to orbit earth, astronaut John Glenn was laid to rest Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The Senate has voted to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.More >>
The Senate has voted to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.More >>
...strong northwesterly winds building in behind the front, temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday, and rain will change to snow showers by Thursday night...More >>
...strong northwesterly winds building in behind the front, temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday, and rain will change to snow showers by Thursday night...More >>
West Virginia's House has voted to make it a crime to publicly display, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without their consent.More >>
West Virginia's House has voted to make it a crime to publicly display, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without their consent.More >>
A Wyoming County man admitted to possessing more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.More >>
A Wyoming County man admitted to possessing more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.More >>