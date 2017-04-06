UPDATE: Body found on East River Mountain identified

Prosecutors in Tazewell County have identified the body of a woman found in a wooded area on East River Mountain.

The body of Kaitlyn "Kaitee" Ann Toler, 21, was found Thursday morning off Mountain Lane in Bluefield, Virginia.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Michael Lee Dennis , "an autopsy is being conducted and this case is under active investigation. Several credible leads are being followed and we are asking if anyone has any information regarding this investigation to please contact the Bluefield Police Department or Virginia State Police."

Contact the Bluefield, VA Police Dept. is 276-326-2621 and the Virginia State Police at 800-542-8716.

