Body found in wooded area on East River Mountain

A death investigation is underway in Bluefield, Virginia after a body was found on East River Mountain.

According to Chief Shane Gunter with the Bluefield, VA Police, the call came in around 9:20 a.m. Thursday in reference to a "deceased adult female" located in an undeveloped area off Mountain Lane.

Right now, the death is being treated as suspicious. The identity of the woman is being withheld "pending examination by the Office of the Medical Examiner and notification of kin."

Anyone with information on the suspicious death can contact the Bluefield, VA Police at 276-326-3621.

The Virginia State Police is assisting in the investigation.