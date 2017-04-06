Senate votes to `go nuclear' on high court pick

12:35 p.m.--

The Senate has voted to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.

The move could change the Senate and court for generations. It came Thursday on a procedural motion.

The change is dubbed "the nuclear option." It removes a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Neil Gorsuch. The Senate is expected to confirm the appellate court judge on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised a point of order to change the rules "under the precedent set on Nov. 21, 2013," when Senate Democrats who were then in the majority made the same move for lower court and executive branch nominations.

12:20 p.m.--

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has moved to change the rules of the Senate to confirm Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

If successful, the motion would remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch and all future high court nominees.

The Senate is expected to vote soon on the motion, which is dubbed "the nuclear option" because it could change the Senate and the court for generations.

McConnell raised a point of order to change the rules "under the precedent set on Nov. 21, 2013," when then-majority Senate Democrats made the same move for lower court and executive branch nominations.

The chamber is now voting on motions called by Democrats as a delaying tactic.

After the rules change, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed Friday.

12:05 p.m. --

A motion by Senate Democrats to delay the vote on Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch until April 24 has failed.

The vote was a delaying tactic by Democrats. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer called the vote after an exchange on the floor in which he noted Republicans' obstruction of former President Barack Obama's nominees, including his pick for the same Supreme Court seat, Merrick Garland.

The Senate on Thursday voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster Gorsuch's nomination. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.

After the change, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed Friday.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin called the Senate's plan to use the 'nuclear option' disappointing. Read his full statement below:

“I am deeply disappointed that, later today, many Senators plan to vote for the nuclear option, taking another step toward destroying the Senate. As I said when I voted against the Democrats’ nuclear option in 2013, I firmly believe that the filibuster is vital to protecting the minority’s views and exactly why the Framers of our Constitution made the Senate the ‘cooling saucer.’

“As my predecessor the great Robert C. Byrd said in the months before his death, ‘While I welcome needed reform, we must always be mindful of our responsibility to preserve this institution’s special purpose.’ Senator Byrd will be rolling over in his grave today as we trample on the tradition and the institution of the Senate.

“Every Republican Senator joined me in opposing the rules change then, but now, they stand united to do exactly what they opposed just 3 years ago. Frustratingly, both parties have traded talking points: Republicans say it’s about obstructionism and Democrats say it’s a power grab. Their shifting positions and hypocrisy is the one thing that unites them: both times, it was simply about doing what was politically easy instead of doing the hard work of consensus building. This is precisely what is wrong with Washington, and if it happens, both Democrats and Republicans will bear the shame.

“I put party politics aside to support Judge Gorsuch because he is a most qualified jurist. I hope my colleagues will put partisanship aside and reconsider their position when we take this important vote on the nuclear option. It was Senator Byrd who knew that compromise is not easy but is worth the fight to preserve the Senate.”