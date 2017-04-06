Senate votes to `go nuclear' on high court pick

The Senate has voted to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.More >>
Grundy, Virginia, is marking the 40th anniversary of a massive flood that changed the layout of the town, forever reinventing it as two cities.More >>
The first American to orbit earth, astronaut John Glenn was laid to rest Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
...strong northwesterly winds building in behind the front, temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday, and rain will change to snow showers by Thursday night...More >>
West Virginia's House has voted to make it a crime to publicly display, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without their consent.More >>
A Wyoming County man admitted to possessing more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.More >>
An Alderson, WV man could spend up to 20 years in federal prison for selling pain killers.More >>
West Virginia's Senate has advanced a budget that would cut about $160 million of state spending, including a 15 percent cut in support for West Virginia University.More >>
