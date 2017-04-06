Wyoming County man convicted of possessing child porn

A Lee County, VA man is being held without bond on multiple counts of solicitation and possession of child porn.

A Wyoming County man admitted to possessing more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.

Eddie Dwaine Justice, Jr., of Hanover, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.

Prosecutors said that many of the videos and images found on Justice's personal computer showed "prepubescent minors" engaged in sexual acts. Justice used a "peer-to-peer file sharing program to download, receive, and distribute" the child porn.

“This case should send a clear message – we will use every tool available to prosecute those who wish to do harm to children,” stated United States Attorney Carol A. Casto. “There are significant consequences for child pornography crimes and we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities and to hold those who victimize children accountable.”

Justice could spend up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 2.

The FBI handled the investigation.