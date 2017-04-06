Greenbrier County man admits to dealing illegal pain pills

A Lee County, VA man is being held without bond on multiple counts of solicitation and possession of child porn.More >>
West Virginia's House has voted to make it a crime to publicly display, distribute or threaten to disclose sexually explicit or intimate images of someone else without their consent.More >>
A Wyoming County man admitted to possessing more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.More >>
An Alderson, WV man could spend up to 20 years in federal prison for selling pain killers.More >>
...strong northwesterly winds building in behind the front, temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday, and rain will change to snow showers by Thursday night...More >>
West Virginia's Senate has advanced a budget that would cut about $160 million of state spending, including a 15 percent cut in support for West Virginia University.More >>
From veterans suffering with chronic pain....to parents treating children with rare medical conditions... there are many people who support and encourage the passage of the Medical Cannabis Act.More >>
Carnegie Hall has the band "The Steel Wheels" performing on Friday night at 7:30 PM.More >>
