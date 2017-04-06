Greenbrier County man admits to dealing illegal pain pills

A Lee County, VA man is being held without bond on multiple counts of solicitation and possession of child porn.

A Lee County, VA man is being held without bond on multiple counts of solicitation and possession of child porn.

An Alderson, WV man could spend up to 20 years in federal prison for selling pain killers.

Justin Wade Bradley, 24, entered a guilty plea to distribution of oxymorphone on Wednesday in Beckley.

Bradley sold the narcotics to a "confidential informant" on October 21, according to U.S. Attorney Carol A. Casto. The transaction took place in Ronceverte. Bradley admitted to authorities that he sold around 75 oxymorphone pills over a several month period ending in November.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for August 2.

The case was handled by the Greenbrier County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.