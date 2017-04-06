Greenbrier County man admits to dealing illegal pain pills - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier County man admits to dealing illegal pain pills

Posted:
Justin Bradley Justin Bradley

An Alderson, WV man could spend up to 20 years in federal prison for selling pain killers.

Justin Wade Bradley, 24, entered a guilty plea to distribution of oxymorphone on Wednesday in Beckley.

Bradley sold the narcotics to a "confidential informant" on October 21, according to U.S. Attorney Carol A. Casto. The transaction took place in Ronceverte. Bradley admitted to authorities that he sold around 75 oxymorphone pills over a several month period ending in November. 

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for August 2.

The case was handled by the Greenbrier County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.