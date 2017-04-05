High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/5 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/5

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/5

Baseball

Tazewell 5 Richlands 1

Nicholas Co 5 Fayetteville 4

James Monroe 7 Wyoming East 5

Bluefield 19 Mt View 2

Greenbrier East 6 Pikeview 5

Shady Spring 7 Princeton 3

Beckley 17 Oak Hill 1

Pikeview 8 Liberty Raleigh 7

Softball

Summers Co 8 Meadow Bridge 3

Westside 2 Fayetteville 1

Princeton 7 Montcalm 5

Montcalm 10 Princeton 4

