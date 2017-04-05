WVU Baseball stays hot against Morehead State

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Baseball team kept its hot streak alive on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers defeated Morehead State 5-1. The gold and blue was led by Darius Hill who had 2 RBIs. Cody Wood picked up the win throwing 2 and a third innings giving up 1 run off of 1 hit. The win improves WVU to 17-10 on the season. Up next, the Mountaineers will start a 3 game series with Kansas at home on Friday night.