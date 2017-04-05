WVU Baseball stays hot against Morehead State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Baseball stays hot against Morehead State

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Baseball team kept its hot streak alive on Wednesday night.  The Mountaineers defeated Morehead State 5-1.  The gold and blue was led by Darius Hill who had 2 RBIs.  Cody Wood picked up the win throwing 2 and a third innings giving up 1 run off of 1 hit.  The win improves WVU to 17-10 on the season.  Up next, the Mountaineers will start a 3 game series with Kansas at home on Friday night.  

