Marshall edges Virginia Tech in Charleston

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Baseball team bounced back in a big way on Wednesday night in Charleston at Applachian Power Park. The Herd defeated Virginia Tech 3-1. The green and white was led by their pitching staff of Will Ray, Mark Meyer, and Matt Reed that gave up 1 run off of 4 hits while striking out 9. The win improves the Herd to 13-14 overall. Up next, they will hit the road for another C-USA series on Friday at UAB.