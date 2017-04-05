Marshall edges Virginia Tech in Charleston - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall edges Virginia Tech in Charleston

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Baseball team bounced back in a big way on Wednesday night in Charleston at Applachian Power Park.  The Herd defeated Virginia Tech 3-1.  The green and white was led by their pitching staff of Will Ray, Mark Meyer, and Matt Reed that gave up 1 run off of 4 hits while striking out 9.  The win improves the Herd to 13-14 overall.  Up next, they will hit the road for another C-USA series on Friday at UAB.

