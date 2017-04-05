Approval of medical marijuana gives hope to some in West Virginia

From veterans suffering with chronic pain....to parents treating children with rare medical conditions... there are many people who support and encourage the passage of the Medical Cannabis Act.

Tammy Blackwell has three children, but her daughter Rhianna was born with a rare condition. So rare... only 15-hundred children in the world have it.

As Tammy explains, "She has lissencephaly. Which means, your brain has ridges and valleys... hers is smooth."

This condition also causes Rhianna to have epilepsy and cerebral palsy, among other conditions. Tammy realizes that medical marijuana wouldn't be a cure all...

"There's nothing that can change the lissencephaly, and I really wouldn't want to. But if there's something that can make her life easier... then I want that."

Tammy says Rhianna's seizure medication costs $5,000 a month, and comes with its own health risks. "What I have to give her is liquid Diastat. It knocks her out. She could stop breathing."

So how is Tammy sure that medical marijuana will help treat her daughter's condition? She points to online research, including a Facebook page called Supernova.

"I have friends, people that I know personally, have met in person, whose children would have multiple... way more seizures than Rhianna, a day. And... maybe one a week now?"

Because of Rhianna's needs, Tammy says their lives revolve around Rhianna. Should medical marijuana improve Rhianna's condition, it could also reduce some of the stress associated with caring for a loved one.

"But with something that really does work and CAN help, it won't limit us so much. It would be a relief... it would be a relief."

