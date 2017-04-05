The Steel Wheels band performing Friday night - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

The Steel Wheels band performing Friday night

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Carnegie Hall has the band "The Steel Wheels" performing on Friday night at 7:30 PM.

The band hails from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and specializes in Americana/bluegrass music. The band has performed at Carnegie Hall before and they are very popular in the Lewisburg area as their concert is nearly sold out.

"If you like the music in the vein of old crow medicine show, things like that, these guys are your band and they're regional. They're from the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, so we're really excited to have that type of music here on the stage," said Ali Johnston, Marketing Manager for Carnegie Hall.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.