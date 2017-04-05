The Steel Wheels band performing Friday night

Carnegie Hall has the band "The Steel Wheels" performing on Friday night at 7:30 PM.

The band hails from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and specializes in Americana/bluegrass music. The band has performed at Carnegie Hall before and they are very popular in the Lewisburg area as their concert is nearly sold out.

"If you like the music in the vein of old crow medicine show, things like that, these guys are your band and they're regional. They're from the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, so we're really excited to have that type of music here on the stage," said Ali Johnston, Marketing Manager for Carnegie Hall.

