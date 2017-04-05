Pastry chefs finishing creations for Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

It's that time of year when Lewisburg becomes a second Hershey, Pennsylvania. Saturday is the day for the annual Chocolate Festival and it will draw thousands of choc-o-holics. There's plenty of hard work that goes into the chocolate treats you'll find around every corner.

It took Amy Mills and her pastry chefs more than 20 hours of piping chocolate to create their stained glass chocolate display.

"It's a lot of hours being very creative and working on new skills and new techniques," said Executive Pastry Chef at The Greenbrier Sporting Club and Owner of Amy's Cakes and Cones, Amy Mills.

The chocolate itself is a work of art.

"You have thousands of people looking at your work and you want to make sure that it looks really good," Mills said.

This is real life Willy Wonka stuff. The attention to detail in these artworks go a long way in bring visitors to Lewisburg for the Chocolate Festival.

"We'll do 750 tastings at Amy's Cakes and Cones and we hope to see thousands of people come through" said Mills.

Those thousands of people will be directly benefiting the United Way.

"We usually net about $20,000 as the fundraising total for this festival, so it's a really great one for us," Erin Hurst, Executive Director of the United Way of Greenbrier Valley.

The Chocolate festival is great for the United Way but it's certainly a challenge for the pastry chefs to perfect their creations.

"The temperature has to be right and probably the worst part of it is getting it from here to Lewisburg in one piece," said Mills.

And if it doesn't make it back in one piece.

"We'll fix it," continued Mills.

The Chocolate Festival begins at 11 AM on Saturday and you can find tickets at the Greenbrier Valley visitor center or online, http://lewisburgchocolatefestival.com/.