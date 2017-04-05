Concord's Sanchez and Lowery to play in Jump 25 All-Star Game

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord's Michael Sanchez will still have one more game in his college career. The senior guard will play in the Jump 25 all star game at east high school in Columbus, Ohio. The Puerto Rico native averaged 10 points and 4 assists for the Mountain Lions this season. He is the third Concord player to play in the this game in the last two years. The game will tipoff at 6 pm on Sunday.

On the women's side of the jump 25 all star game, Concord guard Alexis Lowery has accepted a spot in the game. Lowery averaged close to 15 points per game this year for the Mountain Lions. Her game will tip at 2:15.