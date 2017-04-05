Late inning surge powers Concord Baseball past Davis and Elkins

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The non conference game against Davis and Elkins did not get off to a great start for the Concord Baseball team. The Mountain Lions were down 4-0 heading into the 6th. However, Concord came back in a fury scoring 6 runs in the 6th and adding one in the 7th to defeat the Senators 7-4. The Mountain Lions were led by Jakob Divers and Carter Shrewsberry who each had 2 RBIs. Cody Dooley picked up the win and Eli Flynn got the save. Concord improves to 15-14 overall. Up next, they will host West Virginia State for a 4 game series starting on Saturday at 1 pm.