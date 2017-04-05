Southwest Virginia man arrested on child porn charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Southwest Virginia man arrested on child porn charges

Robert Widener Robert Widener
LEE COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

A Lee County, VA man is being held without bond on multiple counts of solicitation and possession of child porn.

Robert E. Widener, Jr., 60 of Ben Hur was arrested Wednesday morning without incident.

According to the Virginia State Police, the allegations against Widener were made on Tuesday. He is charged with 20 counts of solicitation of the production of child pornography and 20 counts of using a communications device to possess child pornography. 

Widener is currently being being held in Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

The investigation is ongoing. 

