Bluefield mayor, board member not seeking reelection

A couple of familiar faces will be missing from the ballot on Election Day in the City of Bluefield.

Mayor Tom Cole city Director Chuck McGonagle have decided not to seek reelection.

All five of Bluefield's Board of Director seats are up for grabs.

District I- Barbara Thompson Smith (incumbent) is running unopposed

District II- Ron Martin is running unopposed

District III- Michael Gibson (incumbent) is running unopposed

At Large (2 seats)

Matt Knowles

Danny Hampton

Ellen Light (incumbent)

Robert Marshall Williams

According to City Clerk Bobbie Kersey, the district races will be for the standard four-year term. However, the "At large" seats will be for a two-year term so officials can stagger future elections for the city's Board of Directors.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, June 6. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

The early voting period will take place weekdays at City Hall (8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.) from May 16 until June 1. Early Voting will also take place on two Saturdays; May 20 and May 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In order to vote in the municipal election, eligible Bluefield, WV residents must be registered to vote 21 days prior to Election Day (May 16). Voter registration forms can be found at the county clerk's office inside the Mercer County Courthouse, DMV offices, public assistance offices, and military recruiting offices.

Click here for more information.