HOMETOWN HERO: TYLER HAGEMO

In the aftermath of the floods, Tyler Hagemo gave a sense of security to countless residents in the White Sulphur area. He woke up every day with one goal in mind...to help the ones who needed it most.

"It started with just a Facebook video. It had 200-thousand views within a day or two, then we started the flood page and I guess the rest was history," says Hagemo.

It's no secret that the June floods swept communities into survival mode...the destruction taking ordinary residents and making them extraordinary heroes. And so goes the story of Hagemo, a Greenbrier County transplant who used Facebook and sometimes his own voice to help those in need.

"I never looked at it like I was any real part of this or that. I was more of a facilitator than anything else. I'm kind of outspoken, and I used the flood page to that end. I get really passionate about stuff, sometimes it's good and sometimes it's bad but we got the relief where we thought it was needed," says Hagemo.

After the floods washed through, Tyler hit the pavement...finding out what people needed, where to go and where not to go. In the midst of all the changes, Tyler became a rock for the White Sulphur Springs community.

"Part of the reason we started 411 was to get people water and people that needed food if they were disconnected or the road they were living on was washed away. I guess confusion was the best word," says Hagemo.

The White Sulphur Springs Flood 411 was just the tip of the iceberg for Tyler. He helped create a donation center in the town that became a hub for those who had lost everything.

"We had 50,000 pounds of potatoes come in, I posted a picture on the page around 4 p.m. one evening and at 9 a.m. all 50,000 pounds were gone," says Hagemo.

And here we are almost a year later, and as Tyler tells it, he still wishes he could have done more during the historic floods of June 23. A man, left with gratitude.

"It's really humbling, it was never about any of that but it's nice to know people noticed. I'm just glad I could help," says Hagemo.

