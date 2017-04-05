Bluefield custodian is awarded 'Service Person of the Year'

On Tuesday April 4th, Mercer County School District's annual Service Personnel Banquet honored and recognized 33 employees.

This yearly dinner awards plaques to employees from every school and work site including transportation, warehouse, and the maintenance departments for their excellent leadership skills as well as their ability to work well with others.

This years 'Service Person of the Year' honors was presented to Allen Royster, a custodian of 17 years at Bluefield Intermediate School.

“He is a leader by example. He works hard to keep our facility clean and to perform his duties in a timely manner,” said Jeff Johnson, Principal of Bluefield Intermediate.

Allen Royster was described as a invaluable asset to the school by his supervisors. Working the last 25 years in the Mercer County School District, Royster has continually maintained a sanitary and safe environment for all students and faculty members.