Bluefield custodian is awarded 'Service Person of the Year' - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield custodian is awarded 'Service Person of the Year'

Posted:
Honored Employee Allen Royster with Principal Jeff Johnson Honored Employee Allen Royster with Principal Jeff Johnson
PRINCETON (WVVA) -

 On Tuesday April 4th, Mercer County School District's annual Service Personnel Banquet honored and recognized 33 employees.

This yearly dinner awards plaques to employees from every school and work site including transportation, warehouse, and the maintenance departments for their excellent leadership skills as well as their ability to work well with others.

This years 'Service Person of the Year' honors was presented to Allen Royster, a custodian of 17 years at Bluefield Intermediate School.

 “He is a leader by example. He works hard to keep our facility clean and to perform his duties in a timely manner,”  said Jeff Johnson, Principal of Bluefield Intermediate. 

Allen Royster was described as a invaluable asset to the school by his supervisors. Working the last 25 years in the  Mercer County School District, Royster has continually maintained a sanitary and safe environment for all students and faculty members.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.