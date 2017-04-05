Fayette County man arrested on meth charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fayette County man arrested on meth charges

Posted:
Howard Dustin Davis Howard Dustin Davis

Police in Oak Hill arrested a man on a warrant for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Howard Dustin Davis, 23, of Oak Hill was arrested on Tuesday at a residence in the Rosedale Trailer Park. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail. Bond was set at $50,000.

No other details are known. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.