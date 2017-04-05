1 arrested on marijuana charges in Wyoming County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 arrested on marijuana charges in Wyoming County

Ryan Hoover Ryan Hoover
photo courtesy: Mullens Police Dept. photo courtesy: Mullens Police Dept.
MULLENS, WV (WVVA) -

Mullens Police arrest a man on marijuana trafficking charges.

Ryan Scott Hoover, 23, of Stephenson, WV is charged with possession with intent to deliver. Few details about the arrest are known. 

Marijuana, money, and scales were seized by police.

Hoover is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

