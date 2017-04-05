Heroin, Fentanyl seized in Oak Hill drug bust

Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon.More >>
Mullens Police arrest a man on marijuana trafficking charges.More >>
Police arrested two people in Fayette County on drug trafficking charges. It happened Tuesday at a residence...More >>
Grundy, Virginia, is marking the 40th anniversary of a massive flood that changed the layout of the town, forever reinventing it as two cities.More >>
A tractor-trailer rollover sends one person to the hospital in Giles County.More >>
A strong cold front will head our way Wednesday evening, bringing the chance for scattered severe thunderstorms after dusk Wednesday night.More >>
Volunteers with Relay for Life in Raleigh County met Tuesday to discuss a scheduling change for this year's event.More >>
The state budget is still being wrangled over meaning some programs are at risk for receiving no funding, which could impact flood damaged communities.More >>
