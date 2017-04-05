Heroin, Fentanyl seized in Oak Hill drug bust

Police arrested two people in Fayette County on drug trafficking charges.

It happened Tuesday at a residence on Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill.

Officers found "a large amount of Fentanyl, a large amount of heroin, a large sum of United States currency and numerous firearms" during a search of the home.

William Blevins, 43, of Detroit, Michigan and William Smith, 53, of Oak Hill are each charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. They are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail. More charges are expected.

Officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, Oak Hill Police Dept., Fayette County Sheriff's Office, and West Virginia State Police assisted in the "lengthy investigation."