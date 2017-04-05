Tractor-trailer rollover sends one person the hospital

A tractor-trailer rollover sends one person to the hospital in Giles County.

Virginia State Police tell us the single-vehicle crash happened at about 5:30 Tuesday evening. It happened on Route 460 in the Bluffs Community, about one mile West of the town of Narrows.

Authorities tell us a tractor-trailer traveling West, ran off the left side of the highway, struck the guardrail, went over a concrete barrier and overturned. The impact of the crash caused the trailer to rupture and lose its load of plastic crates in the Eastbound lanes.

The adult male driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The adult male passenger was flown by state police med-flight helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team was on scene assisting with the investigation. The Westbound lanes of 460 and one Eastbound lane were closed as crews cleaned-up the scene. State police tell us the scene was cleared at about 12:40 Wednesday morning.