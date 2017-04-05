Tale of two cities: Grundy 40 years after the Flood of '77

GRUNDY, VIRGINIA - In Grundy, the waters are restless. And it's been that way as long as anyone can remember.

Longtimers will tell you the Levisa Fork River has flooded nine times since 1929, so dealing with such tragedies is in Grundy's DNA.

P.L. Williams, a columnist for The Voice newspaper puts it succinctly. "Us old-timers will never forget."

On April 4th, 1977, Grundy faced not just any flood, but one so destructive, it changed the town forever.

Ron Coleman, a reporter for The Voice, remembers it all too vividly. "Damage," he says, "in every direction."

"It was a frightening, terrifying experience. It really was," chimes in Williams.

Ron says at the movie theater downtown, the ticket window was a powerful funnel for floodwaters that would cause the theater eventually to close--for good.

The misery visited upon Grundy was largely an accident of geography. Old photos show the town right at a bend in the river.

And a lot has disappeared over the years, but the destruction in 1977 was of a different caliber.

Mary Belcher, who has worked at the Chamber of Commerce for 29 years, is wistful.

"You do wish the old was back."

The historic and grand Buchanan County Courthouse is still standing. Not a surprise since it was built of local stone and seems impenetrable.

The Renaissance-revival style building was completed in 1906. Local historians say it was damaged by a fire in 1915 that gutted downtown Grundy and was rebuilt and expanded by 1917.

Today, it is now protected by massive floodgates that bookend what's left of Grundy's original downtown.

It looks like a lonely fortress, cut off from what you might call "The New Grundy."

According to Ron Coleman, the two-cities aspect has the town of Grundy looking like no other.

"If you notice this town looks like it's down in a rock quarry. Because three mountains have been shaved down to create some space."

Decades after the massive flood, the Corps of Engineers cleared a 13-acre parcel of land across the river from what had been Main Street and prepared the way for a new town center.

Today the anchor of Grundy's Town Center is an enormous, two-story Walmart, complete with escalator and a 500-car parking garage underneath.

It stands as a symbol of a town that would like to see another flood, but this time of commerce,

Says Mary Belcher, "We're going through a trend right now. Our law school... coming back strong. We've got a strong pharmacy school. We're fighting back.

The flood wall and the widened Highway 460 are testimony to some impressive engineering. But it came at an impressive cost.

"The Corps of Engineers and VDOT got together and completed a $200 million rebuild of this town," says Coleman. "But it took from 1977."

So what advice do the people of Grundy have for West Virginians who saw heart-breaking flooding not quite a year ago?

P.L. Williams offers some: "You just have to be, you can say tough. But resilient is the main thing. Just pick up the pieces, clean up and, you know, move on."

Call it what you want.

Divine guidance.

Native wisdom.

Magical thinking.

Like the fog that dances in the treetops.

Like the restless waters.

Hope has found a home here.

Mary Belcher says it best.

"We're a strong community and we do come back. And West Virginia will, too."







