Raleigh Co. Relay for Life event date changed

Volunteers with Relay for Life in Raleigh County met Tuesday to discuss a scheduling change for this year's event.

The group decided to move this year's walk from July 14th to July 21st.

The move was made to avoid holding the event on the same day as the “Friends of Coal” Auto Fair.

In addition to the walk, this year's event will honor cancer survivors and caregivers.

Volunteer Pat Davis says the event serves to remind everyone, that cancer can affect anyone.

The Raleigh County Relay for Life walk will take place at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway in uptown Beckley from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Davis says the organization still needs volunteers and donations.