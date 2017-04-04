WVU Baseball rolls past Marshall - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Baseball rolls past Marshall

Morgantown, WV

The West Virginia Baseball team picked up a big rivalry win over Marshall on Tuesday night in Morgantown.  The Mountaineers defeated the Herd 14-7.  WVU was led by Jackson Cramer who went 3 for 6 with a homer and 6 RBIs.  Marshall was led by Tyler Ratliff who went 2 for 4 with 2 home runs.  The win improves WVU to 16-10 overall and drops Marshall to 12-14.  Up next, WVU will host Morehead State on Wednesday night, while Marshall will host Virginia Tech in Charleston.

