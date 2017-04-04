WVU Baseball rolls past Marshall

The West Virginia Baseball team picked up a big rivalry win over Marshall on Tuesday night in MorgantownMore >>
High School Baseball/Softball Scores 4/4
The Bluefield College Baseball team split a doubleheader with Hiwassee on Tuesday afternoon at Bowen Field
Christiansburg native Dewey Lusk is happy to be back in Southwest Virginia
Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente got some great news today
West Virginia junior Javon Carter was named National Association of Basketball Coaches defensive player of the year
The Bluefield College Baseball team picked up a big win at Bowen Field on Saturday afternoon
When Erik Williams came to Bluefield College he was just a singles and doubles hitter, but he'll leave the Ram program as one of the best power hitters in their history
Though it is baseball, softball, soccer, and track season in the area. It is also spring football season for our area colleges
West Virginia and Virginia Tech fans will have to adjust their plans
