WVU Baseball rolls past Marshall

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Baseball team picked up a big rivalry win over Marshall on Tuesday night in Morgantown. The Mountaineers defeated the Herd 14-7. WVU was led by Jackson Cramer who went 3 for 6 with a homer and 6 RBIs. Marshall was led by Tyler Ratliff who went 2 for 4 with 2 home runs. The win improves WVU to 16-10 overall and drops Marshall to 12-14. Up next, WVU will host Morehead State on Wednesday night, while Marshall will host Virginia Tech in Charleston.