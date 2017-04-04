High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/4 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/4

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Baseball/Softball Scores 4/4

Baseball

Graham 14 Bluefield 2

Fayetteville 10 Summers Co 0

Greater Beckley 9 Valley Fayette 0

Nicholas Co 12 Oak Hill 4

Pikeview 17 River View 0

Softball

Bluefield 15 Princeton 13

Summers Co 12 Fayetteville 10

Wyoming East 10 Mt View 0

Independence 8 Nicolas Co 6

Shady Spring 14 James Monroe 8

Shady Spring 12 James Monroe 1

