Bluefield College Baseball splits with Hiwassee

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Baseball team split a doubleheader with Hiwassee on Tuesday afternoon at Bowen Field.

The Tigers took the first game 5-2. Hiwassee was led by Jacob Williamson who threw a complete game while giving up 2 runs off of 6 hits. Erik Williams hit his 16th home run of the year for the Rams.

The Rams took game two 3-1. Bluefield was led by Alex Haas who threw a complete game two hitter.

Bluefield College is now 22-14 on the season. Up next, the Rams will head to Milligan for their final road series of the season starting on Friday.