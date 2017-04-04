Bluefield College Baseball splits with Hiwassee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Baseball splits with Hiwassee

Bluefield, VA

The Bluefield College Baseball team split a doubleheader with Hiwassee on Tuesday afternoon at Bowen Field.  

The Tigers took the first game 5-2.  Hiwassee was led by Jacob Williamson who threw a complete game while giving up 2 runs off of 6 hits.  Erik Williams hit his 16th home run of the year for the Rams.

The Rams took game two 3-1.  Bluefield was led by Alex Haas who threw a complete game two hitter.

Bluefield College is now 22-14 on the season.  Up next, the Rams will head to Milligan for their final road series of the season starting on Friday.

