The Greenbrier connections with The Masters

The Masters is a golfing tradition as old as time and several golfers have played at The Greenbrier who participated in The Masters.

That list of connections with The Greenbrier includes Angel Cabrera, Phil Mickelson, The Greenbrier Classic PGA Tour Ambassador, Jack Nicklaus, the late Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Bubba Watson, and Tom Watson. These big name golfers could have an impact on visitors for The Greenbrier Classic.

"I think having some of those names associated with The Greenbrier obviously bring people to the tournament and The Masters is kind of the standard that every PGA Tour Tournament tries to live up to and I think we've learned some things from The Masters that we try to make our tournament as great as possible," said Cam Huffman, Director of Sports PR at The Greenbrier.

Cam Huffman will be traveling to Augusta for The Masters where he will scout out any ways to make The Greenbrier Classic a better tournament.

You can find your free admission tickets to The Greenbrier Classic on their website, http://www.greenbrierclassic.com/