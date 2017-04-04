State budget could slow down AmeriCorps flood recovery efforts

The state budget is still being wrangled over meaning some programs are at risk for receiving no funding, which could impact flood damaged communities.

Right now, AmeriCorps, one of the chief flood recovery organizations, is bracing for the worst.

"To lose our AmeriCorps Vistas would cripple our ability to continue with volunteer coordination. Without volunteers, we can't complete the work," said Kayla McCoy, Program Coordinator for Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee.

Vistas are paid volunteer coordinators and their ability to round up volunteers is essential.

"I help find their housing. I help coordinate their meals for them. Also, I work closely with the construction coordinators and Kayla, the program coordinator, to make sure we have jobs, materials on site, so when the volunteers arrive on site, they can immediately get to work," AmeriCorps Vista, Arron Seams, said.

"They are instrumental in continuing the recovery efforts in West Virginia," added McCoy.

AmeriCorps offers programs like Energy Express, Communities in School, and West Virginia Strong. Programs that thousands of people use.

"It has great impact in West Virginia, so it's really important to me that our community leaders recognize the service put forth by these AmeriCorps Vistas," McCoy said.

Some local leaders are on board. White Sulphur Springs mayor Lloyd Haynes and Rainelle mayor Andy Pendleton took part in Recognition Day for National Service.

"It means a lot to work with Mayor Haynes and other city officials to help rebuild, re-strengthen our community and help lift us up after the disaster last June," Seams said.

"I'm just happy to be able to serve my community. This is my hometown. This is where I was born and raised. It feels good to give back to the place that helped build me," added fellow AmeriCorps Vista, Krista Williams.

The Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee is asking everyone to contact their state and local representatives to let them know AmeriCorps is important to their communities.