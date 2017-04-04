Shots fired at Giles County Deputies

Some Giles County school buses were delayed leaving while law officers took part in a search for a gunman who fired shots in the direction of two deputies.

Children from Newport Elementary, Eastern Elementary in Pembroke, and another school in Pearisburg,had to wait for their buses, due to the police action.

According to the Giles County Sheriff, deputies came under fire when they arrive at a residence on Lucky Lane in the Newport area of eastern Giles County.

Below is the entire news release sent out by Giles County Sheriff W. Morgan Millirons:

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of area local and state law enforcement, are currently searching for an armed suspect in the eastern portion of the county. Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday (April 4), two Giles County Sheriff’s Deputies drove up to a residence in the 100 block of Lucky Lane in the Newport community of Giles County. They were there to follow up on an ongoing investigation. As the two exited their unmarked vehicles, a gunshot was heard and debris from the gravel driveway began kicking up in the air in proximity of the deputies’ location. The two deputies immediately took cover and called for assistance.

At this time, a perimeter in the immediate area has been established for the safety of nearby residents. Residents needing to travel in the area as advised to seek an alternate route and their patience is appreciated as this incident continues.

There have no reported injuries as a result of initial shot fired at law enforcement.

Virginia State Police Aviation is on scene assisting local and state police with the search for the armed subject. At this time, there is no suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting and/or suspect is encouraged to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911.