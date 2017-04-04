CAPITOL BEAT: What's next for medical marijuana in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The fight is not over yet following a historic vote in West Virginia's House of Delegates. Delegates approved an amended version of a Senate bill to legalize marijuana in the form of a pill, oil, or topical lotion.

The legislation sailed through the House, 76-24, after a fierce floor fight that started on Monday and continued through the bill's third reading on Tuesday.



"I'm still teetering on the edge. I'm probably leaning toward supporting it, but let's see how the debate goes," said Del. Joe Ellington, (R) Mercer, who ended up voting in favor of the bill.



The measure now goes back to the Senate, where lawmakers will be left with a tough decision: approve the bill in its watered down version or reject it, opening up the possibility of a conference committee to iron out the differences.



"The question is whether the Senate will accept it. There's been a lot of back and forth over the last couple days. And will we get it across the finish line is my question," said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh.



With only four days left in the session, it is a question West Virginia's Senate will not have a lot of time to answer.



"People want this, overwhelmingly, and by a very wide margin. It's eight-nine-to-one," added Del. Bates, in reference to numerous calls and correspondence from constituents.



Under the legislation's current language, the use of medical marijuana would take roughly two years to roll out. It is possible the bill could undergo even more changes as the Senate reconsiders the legislation.



To see how lawmakers voted, visit http://www.legis.state.wv.us/legisdocs/2017/RS/votes/house/00357.pdf