Wythe Co. announces hike in agriculture land use rates

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County Commissioner of the Revenue Faye Barker announced last week that she intends to slightly raise the land use assessment amounts for agricultural real estate during this year’s reassessment.

Under the Virginia Land Use Program, Commissioners of the Revenue are given the power to assess real estate based on the “use value” instead of “fair market value” for certain lands used for agriculture.

Through this program, agricultural landowners who apply for and meet the qualifying requirements, have had their farmland receive a “use value” of $550 per acre, instead of a “fair market value” of approximately $3,000 – $5,000 per acre assessed to pasture land, open land, and tillable land (or just agricultural land). The Land Use Program provides a valuable tax savings to the agricultural community of approximately $900,000 a year in real estate taxes.

Barker says she intends to increase the assessed value of agricultural land from $550 to $600 per acre. At the current tax rate, this increase will equate to less than a $0.25 increase in the total real estate taxes paid per acre on land currently listed in this program.

The assessed values of land used for horticulture will remain unchanged.

“The $550 per acre assessed value has been in place since 2007 and we just feel that in order to keep up with inflation this is necessary,” said the two-term Commissioner.

Neighboring Grayson County does not participate in the land use program and Bland County’s assessed land use value is set at $850.

By increasing Wythe County’s assessed land use value by $50, Commissioner Barker will be placing Wythe County’s even with Carroll County’s land use rate of $600.