Wythe Co. announces hike in agriculture land use rates

Some Giles County school buses were delayed leaving while law officers took part in a search for a gunman who fired shots in the direction of two deputies. According to the Giles County Sheriff, deputies came under fire when they arrive at a residence on Lucky Lane in the Newport area of eastern Giles County.More >>
Some Giles County school buses were delayed leaving while law officers took part in a search for a gunman who fired shots in the direction of two deputies. According to the Giles County Sheriff, deputies came under fire when they arrive at a residence on Lucky Lane in the Newport area of eastern Giles County.More >>
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The fight is not over after a day for the history book in West Virginia's House of Delegates.More >>
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The fight is not over after a day for the history book in West Virginia's House of Delegates.More >>
West Virginia's House has voted to legalize doctor-prescribed marijuana to treat certain medical conditions.More >>
West Virginia's House has voted to legalize doctor-prescribed marijuana to treat certain medical conditions.More >>
A strong cold front will head our way Wednesday evening, bringing the chance for scattered severe thunderstorms around and after sun-down Wednesday...More >>
A strong cold front will head our way Wednesday evening, bringing the chance for scattered severe thunderstorms around and after sun-down Wednesday...More >>
The Wythe County Commissioner of the Revenue announced what she termed a "slight increase in Agriculture Land Use Rates." Commissioner Faye Barker says she "intends to increase the assessed value of agricultural land from $550 to $600 per acre."More >>
The Wythe County Commissioner of the Revenue announced what she termed a "slight increase in Agriculture Land Use Rates." Commissioner Faye Barker says she "intends to increase the assessed value of agricultural land from $550 to $600 per acre."More >>
An official says two people have died after being hit by a train in West Virginia.More >>
An official says two people have died after being hit by a train in West Virginia.More >>
Residents gathered this evening at Athens Baptist Church along with Community Connections and the Mercer County Substance Abuse coalition to discuss substance abuse ranging from tobacco to abuse of opioids.More >>
Residents gathered this evening at Athens Baptist Church along with Community Connections and the Mercer County Substance Abuse coalition to discuss substance abuse ranging from tobacco to abuse of opioids.More >>