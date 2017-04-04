Windy and wintry end to the week

Current Watches/Warnings/Advisories

(WVVA): The cold front that brought us thunderstorms overnight Wednesday has now moved east, along with the risk of severe weather. Besides a few showers/rumbles of thunder early Thursday morning, scattered rain showers are looking more likely into the afternoon. However, with strong northwesterly winds building in behind the front, temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday, and rain will change to snow showers by Thursday night, lasting into the late morning on Friday.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GILES, WYTHE, BLAND, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, TAZEWELL, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES FROM 8AM THURSDAY TO 8PM FRIDAY. Winds in these areas may gust to 50mph on occasion. Even those out of the advisoried areas may experience gusts in the 30-40mph range, so downed trees/power outages will still be possible the next few days, especially with the wet soil. Be careful driving high-profile vehicles.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES FROM 8PM THURSDAY UNTIL 12PM FRIDAY, for 2-4+ inches of snow that will mainly fall on the grass- but slick areas will be possible on roadways late Thursday into early Friday morning as temps drop to around or below freezing. The rest of our area (mainly high elevations from Tazewell to Fayette counties) could receive around 1-3" of snow at most, again mainly on the grass/trees. Ground temps will still be warm, temps will climb into the weekend, and the march sun angle won't allow the snow to stick very much to roads or last very long past Friday morning.

High pressure will move in for the weekend. We will gradually warm into the 70s by early next week, with plenty of sun.

