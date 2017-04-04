Severe storms possible Wednesday night-Thursday morning

(WVVA): A strong cold front will head our way Wednesday evening, bringing the chance for scattered severe thunderstorms after dusk Wednesday night.

Most of Wednesday looks quiet and warm, with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s for most, which will help destabilize the atmosphere before a strong system pushes in Wednesday evening. A few thunderstorms may pop up south of HWY 460 into the late afternoon, but most storm activity looks to hold off until after sun-down, closer to midnight Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

As of now, most of our area (mainly S of I-64) is in a "slight risk" of severe weather, meaning that we may see scattered severe thunderstorms overnight tonight that could produce damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall- which may result in localized flooding issues due the rain we've had recently. Tornadoes do not look likely in our area, the greater risk for that will be to our far south and west.

Stay weather aware, and make sure you have the means to receive weather alerts overnight, as many storms will roll in after many go to bed. Localized flooding, downed trees/limbs, and power outages will be possible overnight tonight.

