Severe storms possible Wednesday evening

(WVVA): A strong cold front will head our way Wednesday evening, bringing the chance for scattered severe thunderstorms around and after sun-down Wednesday.

Most of Wednesday looks quiet and warm, with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s for most, which will help destabilize the atmosphere before a strong system pushes in Wednesday evening. As of now, our area is in a "slight risk" of severe weather, meaning that we may see scattered severe thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon/evening that could produce damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall- which may result in localized flooding issues due the rain we've had recently. Of lesser concern (but not completely ruled out) would be the brief spin-up of an isolated, weak tornado.

The greater risk for severe weather will be to our west and south in western WV and across KY, TN, the Carolinas, and especially GA/AL where a second stronger system may develop. The incoming front will find more energy available during peak day-time heating hours, just to our west. Forecast model guidance (as of now) has the strongest storms arriving into our area around 8PM or so, which is one reason why our risk is a little lower for severe weather compared to our neighbors; many of the storms may not fire up until around sunset or after across our area. The system could still come in earlier though, which would mean that our risk may be upgraded over the next 24 hours, and we are still expecting an active night across the area Wednesday PM-Thursday AM. Downed trees and power outages will certainly be possible to end the week.

Plain rain showers and cooler temps look to keep us company on Thursday, then snowflakes may mix in on Friday (especially at high elevations) as temps take a dive toward the end of the week. We will experience gusty NW winds at times too, but the cold snap won't last long though...we will dry into the weekend and be back in the 60s and 70s by Sunday-Monday.

Stay weather aware! The forecast is subject to change over the next 24 hours as we continue to track the system and iron out all of the details.

