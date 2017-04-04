Official: 2 dead after being hit by train in West Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Official: 2 dead after being hit by train in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By WVVA Newsroom

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) - An official says two people have died after being hit by a train in West Virginia.

Sgt. Brian Humphries with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office told media that a man and a woman were struck before daybreak on Tuesday morning as they walked along a trestle over the Coal River. Their identities were not immediately released.

Officials are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

